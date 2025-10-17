Does It Really Matter Which Way Your Utensils Point In The Dishwasher?

If you find yourself fighting with other members of your household about the correct way to load a dishwasher, you're not alone — especially when it comes to whether your utensils should face up or down. If you're team handle-down, we've got good news: your method is the clear winner. Katie Dills, president of The Cleaning Authority, talked exclusively with Chowhound about everything you need to know to make the most of your dishwasher's cleaning power.

When it comes to the handle-up-or-down debate, Dills says there's a reason why handle-down makes the most sense. When you place your silverware so the prongs of forks or scooping surface of the spoon face up, "the water and detergent don't have to fight through the silverware basket to reach the stuck-on food," according to Dills. An important exception to the handle-down rule: knives. "You should always place knives handle up for safety," says Dills.

While placing your forks and knives in the dishwasher handle-down is the first step toward getting super-clean results, it's not the only thing you need to keep in mind. "If you have a traditional basket, make sure you mix your utensils," advises Dills. "This way you don't have spoons and forks resting against each other." If your dishwasher happens to have a third rack area where you can place silverware, Dills recommends laying each utensil flat, allowing the water and detergent to evenly wash each item.