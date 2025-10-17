Why A Cold Oven Is The Best Method For Perfectly Baked Bacon

Baking your bacon is hands down the best (and easiest) way to cook it. People have obsessed over getting these beautiful strips of cured pork cooked to perfection, and popping them into an oven routinely comes up with the best results. It's so effective, we've developed all sorts of techniques for cooking bacon in an oven just so we get it right every time. As it turns out, however, there's one more thing we should be doing: going in cold.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, chef Michelle Wallace — renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. (@btweensandwichco on Instagram) — shared that the best tip for baking bacon is simply to skip pre-heating your oven. Besides being more convenient and saving you time, it's the secret to perfectly cooked strips. "Starting the bacon in a cold oven allows time for the fat to render gradually as the oven heats up to temp," she explained. "This creates an even cook and crisp to the bacon."

The main reason this works lies in bacon's composition. Bacon fat begins to render at around 140 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, but the meat starts to crisp up at around 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If you toss a bacon strip into a hot oven, these two elements will cook at different rates, with the lean parts cooking faster than the fat can render out. Since bacon is roughly 45% to 55% fat, this causes the bacon to curl as the meat shrinks, which in turn makes it cook even more unevenly. By starting with a cold oven, you allow the fat more time to render properly, giving you uniformly crispy, flat strips of bacon.