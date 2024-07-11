The Clever Technique To Make Bacon Actually Fit In Your Sandwich

Crispy, juicy bacon is the ultimate filling in so many of our favorite sandwiches. Classic bacon, egg, and cheese or a timeless BLT wouldn't be the same without it. Plus, lots of other sandwiches like grilled cheese and burgers taste even better with bacon added to the mix. After all, it's scientifically proven that bacon tastes good with everything! Which is why it's terribly annoying when you can't get the bacon ratio right in your sandwiches.

While bacon is delicious, it's also quite finicky. How often have you tried to add bacon to your sandwich only to have large pieces overlapping and poking out of the sides? This makes the sandwich difficult to eat and also leads to the bacon slices falling out every time you take a bite. Fortunately, there's a quick fix that will take all your bacon troubles away and help you make the ultimate bacon sandwiches. The clever technique to keep the bacon in your sandwich is to cut the meat in half to fit the bread. You can even take things a step further and learn how to weave your bacon into squares of tasty sandwich meat.