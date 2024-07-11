The Clever Technique To Make Bacon Actually Fit In Your Sandwich
Crispy, juicy bacon is the ultimate filling in so many of our favorite sandwiches. Classic bacon, egg, and cheese or a timeless BLT wouldn't be the same without it. Plus, lots of other sandwiches like grilled cheese and burgers taste even better with bacon added to the mix. After all, it's scientifically proven that bacon tastes good with everything! Which is why it's terribly annoying when you can't get the bacon ratio right in your sandwiches.
While bacon is delicious, it's also quite finicky. How often have you tried to add bacon to your sandwich only to have large pieces overlapping and poking out of the sides? This makes the sandwich difficult to eat and also leads to the bacon slices falling out every time you take a bite. Fortunately, there's a quick fix that will take all your bacon troubles away and help you make the ultimate bacon sandwiches. The clever technique to keep the bacon in your sandwich is to cut the meat in half to fit the bread. You can even take things a step further and learn how to weave your bacon into squares of tasty sandwich meat.
Why you should slice your bacon
The simplest way to make sure your bacon can fit into any sandwich is to slice the bacon in half before cooking it. While long bacon strips will hang over the sides and fall out of sandwich bread, buns, bagels, English muffins, and other bread varieties, cutting the slices in two makes for the perfect sandwich-sized piece. After cooking, you can layer the smaller bacon strips with the other sandwich fillings without worrying about them poking out.
It's better to cut the bacon while it's still raw because it will slice evenly, and you can fit it into your skillet. Halving your bacon solves multiple problems. Not only do the halved slices fit into a sandwich, but they also fit a smaller skillet and cook evenly. You can also slice the bacon in half if you're cooking bacon in the oven. Cut the bacon into smaller pieces for sliders, mini sandwiches, or other smaller finger food dishes.
Try weaving your bacon
To take this bacon hack to a new level, you can weave your bacon. This trick is a bit more work, but it makes an even square of bacon so that you get deliciously crispy, salty bacon in every bite of your BLT sandwich (or, even better, a bacon lettuce pickle sandwich).
To accomplish this, start by slicing your raw bacon in half. Then, lay three half slices of bacon horizontally and parallel with each other on your baking sheet. Add a vertical slice by weaving the bacon so it goes over one slice of bacon and under the next. Repeat with two more vertical slices alternating which pieces of bacon go on top and which go underneath to create a weave or quilt-like pattern.
Bake your woven bacon at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven until cooked and crispy. Then, you can place the bacon weave in your sandwich for thick and flavorful slices of bacon in every bite — without any of it falling out.