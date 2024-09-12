The Pantry Staple That Makes Bacon Crispier Than Ever

The last time you saw "bacon" and "flour" in the same sentence, it's likely that you were perusing a cookbook for a recipe for something yummy, like bacon-topped chocolate chip cookies. As it turns out, flour does more than make cookies. As far as bacon is concerned, it's the key to making the crispiest, crunchiest, juiciest strips around.

Plus, this hack also happens to be super-duper simple. It starts with a baking sheet, lined with parchment paper, and your favorite type of bacon. Thin strips. Fatties. Candied bacon flavored with maple syrup and liquid smoke. Doesn't matter.

What does matter is that you sprinkle flour onto all the strips. Although this is a sprinkle-the-flour kinda job, you do want to be somewhat generous with your sprinkles, so load your bacon up with it. The flour both seals in the juices and soaks them up, in turn reducing the mess that often follows bacon makin'.

It also puts the kibosh on shrinkage, which means you'll have less curly and more full-bodied bacon. And naturally, this neato pork-cookin' trick gives you the kind of crisp that you dream about. Once you come back down to Earth from your bacon-inspired reverie, pop the strips in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you remove the bacon from the oven, dab the slices with a paper towel to pull off any extra grease before serving it.

