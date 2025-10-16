Is It Actually Safe To Use Preen In Your Vegetable Garden? What To Know

Even if you understand that Preen won't affect the growth of established plants, you might be nervous about eating vegetables that have been in contact with a pesticide. Thankfully, Kevin M. Folta tells us that the levels of harmful materials in consumer-grade herbicides are generally low-risk, which means your veggies should be safe for consumption.

For more detailed safety information, he recommends carefully reading the label, which should "have explicit instructions about application rates, personal protective equipment or clothing, and potentially pre-harvest intervals — the time you must let pass for the herbicide to clear before food products are safe to eat." You can also find even more information by looking at the Materials Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), which provides a comprehensive list of potential hazards. "However, these documents are frequently misinterpreted, as levels of consumer-grade herbicides are generally low risk," Folta warns.

Ultimately, Folta says, the rule to follow when it comes to pesticides and herbicides are the four R's — right time, right place, right amount, right source. "Getting these details right, plus wearing the recommended personal protective equipment, can allow you to use any herbicide safely," he advises. If you prefer not to use Preen, you may also find natural weed killers in your kitchen pantry, including vinegar and sunflower seeds.

To maximize the effectiveness of weed killers, Folta recommends using them in tandem with strategies like mulching, which also stops weed seed germination, and cover cropping, which reduces the seed bank (the resident unwanted seeds in the soil). "Together these strategies combine to make for very effective weed control," he says.