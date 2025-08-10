Sunflower Seeds Are An Unexpected Weed Killer, But Here's What You Need To Know Before Using Them In Your Garden

There are a number of hacks for mitigating the growth of or killing weeds, but we have one that may be new to you. It combines a classic baseball game snack and some fascinating biology for a simple solution to a common problem that plagues even veteran green thumbs. As it turns out, sunflower seeds can work as natural weed control to inhibit plant growth — but read on before you try this in your own garden, because expert Garden Designer and Gardenwell educator Kiera Faulkner Jekos shared with Chowhound some words of warning.

"Sunflowers release natural compounds [called] phenolic acids that inhibit seed germination," Jekos explained. "The challenge is that it's non‑selective. It can inhibit weeds, but it can also affect vegetables and flowers you want to grow." In other words, if you plant sunflowers in your garden boxes, the weeds nearby might die, but so might your nearby tomatoes, your basil, your snap peas, and so on. It may not be the perfect method for a functional garden, but if you're trying to form a gravel pathway free of any plants, weeds, or otherwise, planting sunflowers to line the path or generously sprinkling sunflower seed hulls along the path might help. Keep in mind that research about this technique is limited, so if you do decide to try it out, it'll likely be a bit of backyard science, trial and error. Regardless of the outcome, there is a bonus benefit: You'll get a protein-rich snack once the sunflower seeds are ready to harvest.