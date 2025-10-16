Why We Always Avoid Buying These Classic Cookies From Costco
They look delicious, like chocolate-studded edible coins — what could be bad about cookies in bite-sized form? But don't be fooled, because the mini chocolate chip cookies came in dead last in our ranking of Costco cookies. These were the weakest link in the cookie lineup, mostly because of their size. This should be their unique selling point, but it instead means there is not enough substance for them to achieve the gooey center and crispy edges that makes cookies so delectable. They're just too thin.
It isn't that the flavor is bad, but without those big chocolate chunks found in Costco's better-ranked cookies, they lose their appeal quickly. And while you might assume their size means you'll eat less of them, that's a lie everyone tells themselves right before they lose count of how many cookies they've absentmindedly picked up. They may be a good choice if you're feeding a crowd, but you will have even happier guests if you opt for one of the better options further down our ranking.
Why sugar cookies don't quite redeem the lineup either
Costco's sugar cookies ranked slightly higher on our list than the mini chocolate chip cookies, but they're still more forgettable than the ultimate favorite — chocolate chunk. The sugar cookies' texture was notably more appealing than that of the too-thin mini chocolate chip version; they were tender and covered in bright sugar sprinkles, so while they check all the boxes for a classic cookie, they are just not a particularly memorable one. Try it for yourself: Put them on a table next to the chocolate chunk or double nut cookies, and odds are, they'll linger long after the others have all disappeared.
The winning chocolate chunk cookies earned their spot by nailing the absolute perfect combinations of soft dough, chewy texture, and generous chunks of pure chocolate indulgence. Grab a container next time you're in Costco, or if you want to try something even more rewarding, you might stick to homemade. Both sugar cookies and chocolate chips cookies are some of the easiest cookies for beginners to bake — you could end up with something far more special than what comes in those plastic Costco tubs, and you'll appreciate all your own efforts. And if you do decide to stock up on cookies from the famous warehouse retailer, don't forget that freezing Costco cookies can help them stay fresher for longer.