Why We Always Avoid Buying These Classic Cookies From Costco

They look delicious, like chocolate-studded edible coins — what could be bad about cookies in bite-sized form? But don't be fooled, because the mini chocolate chip cookies came in dead last in our ranking of Costco cookies. These were the weakest link in the cookie lineup, mostly because of their size. This should be their unique selling point, but it instead means there is not enough substance for them to achieve the gooey center and crispy edges that makes cookies so delectable. They're just too thin.

It isn't that the flavor is bad, but without those big chocolate chunks found in Costco's better-ranked cookies, they lose their appeal quickly. And while you might assume their size means you'll eat less of them, that's a lie everyone tells themselves right before they lose count of how many cookies they've absentmindedly picked up. They may be a good choice if you're feeding a crowd, but you will have even happier guests if you opt for one of the better options further down our ranking.