9 Chocolate Brands With The Most Caffeine (When Coffee Just Isn't Enough)

For those moments when coffee feels like too much — or not quite enough — these caffeinated chocolate brands deliver an energizing middle ground. From bite-sized treats to full bars, each one offers a boost that goes beyond the typical sugar rush.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, most adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, equal to approximately two or three 12-ounce cups of coffee. That's about 90 to 130 milligrams of caffeine in an 8-ounce cup, making it a good benchmark when comparing how much caffeine hides in your favorite chocolate.

While dark chocolate naturally contains more caffeine than milk chocolate, some companies take it further by intentionally adding caffeine for focus, stamina, or that extra kick. Whether you're looking to replace an afternoon coffee or extend your energy on the go, there's chocolate to try. Here's how nine different brands stack up, ranked from the least to the most caffeinated.