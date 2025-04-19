How Caffeine-Infused Chocolate Became A Wartime Necessity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food items can sometimes take a long and strange path to become the staples or traditional foods that they are today. Take for example the tradition of making and enjoying Easter treats, where the chocolate bunny is thought to have originated in Germany before eventually making its way to America. Or take any number of foods that used to be signs of wealth, but nowadays merely stand as regular grocery store shelf items. One example of such a staple over in Germany is caffeinated chocolate. Celebrated brand Scho-Ka-Kola has been around since the 1930s, but it has history as being a rationed item for soldiers during the Second World War.

Diligence and awareness are naturally key attributes to have and maintain during wartime, and the German military knew this. This is why Germany issued portions of caffeinated chocolate — specifically Scho-Ka-Kola — to troops. The caffeine boost provided by this chocolate was thought to increase awareness and alertness in case any potential threats arose. In fact, it was such a commonly-issued item among the Luftwaffe that it garnered the name "aviator chocolate," although it's reported that other divisions of the military still received their share of the peppy cocoa product. Even if it wasn't invented to be used by military personnel, Scho-Ka-Kola certainly ingrained itself as a necessity at that time — though thankfully you can enjoy it with far less at stake these days.