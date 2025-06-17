Which Has More Caffeine: Dark Chocolate Or Milk Chocolate?

Chocolate is a sweet treat that has long been an essential part of our lives, whether in celebration or as stress relief. Its flavor profile ranges from the intense bite of dark chocolate to the smooth creaminess of milk chocolate. But regardless of which you prefer, both contain America's stimulant of choice: caffeine. And one chocolate has significantly more than the other.

Cocoa is the foundational ingredient in all things chocolate, derived from the cocoa bean, which is harvested from the cocoa pods of the cocoa tree. The fruit naturally contains caffeine — 1 cup of unsweetened cacao powder contains up to 200 milligrams, which is equivalent to about 2 cups of coffee. However, that number quickly drops to miniscule amounts, between 2 and 35 milligrams per serving, after the chocolate-making process, which liquefies the beans to create cocoa solids and cocoa butter. The darker the chocolate, the more cocoa solids there are, resulting in more caffeine and bitterness. In fact, dark chocolate can contain anywhere from two to 13 times more caffeine than milk chocolate.