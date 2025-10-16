The Herb You're Better Off Growing From Cuttings, Not Seeds

One of the easiest herbs to grow in your summer garden is mint, but wait before grabbing a pack of seeds from the store. Chowhound spoke with Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill, for guidance on planting mint. She shared that mint is one herb that actually grows more easily from cuttings than it does from seed, making the whole process a whole lot faster and straightforward.

"It's possible to grow mint from seed, but it tends to be finicky and requires ideal conditions for success — including consistently warm, damp soil, ample bright light for germination, and a bit of patience," explains Talerico. "It can take two weeks or longer for mint seeds to sprout, and several months until the seedlings reach a harvestable size."

There's actually no need to go through this extra labor when growing mint from cuttings is actually more efficient. "Mint cuttings easily take root within just a couple of weeks, giving you decent-size mint seedlings that are ready to plant before the seeds will even sprout," she says. "By starting with cuttings, you'll be harvesting fresh mint in no time!"