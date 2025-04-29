If You Want To Gauge The Quality Of A Pizza Place, Watch Out For These 2 Red Flags

"Bad pizza is still pizza," is a nice sentiment, isn't it? But while it's emblematic of the undeniable appeal of pizza at all levels — from a greasy takeout slice to Naples' finest pie — let's face it: At the end of the day, when you're paying money for food, even so-called "bad" food, you want to know that it's good enough to warrant the price-tag. Or, at the very least, that it was made when you ordered it.

If you find yourself in a pizza joint and want to get a read on what kind of a pie you're in for (or if you should make a run for it) there are a few telltale signs to look out for. To find out a little more, we asked Nicole Bean, who along with her family owns and operates Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, which has two locations in Houston, Texas. How do you know, for example, if your slice of pepperoni's been sitting out for longer than it should have been?

"The best way to tell is with the cheese, which will coagulate after some time removed from the oven," Bean told us. If you get served pizza with gummy, solidified cheese, it's a dead giveaway that your slice isn't fresh. That's a pretty big red flag, where a pizzeria is concerned. "You may also notice the crust is tougher or more chewy, indicating it's drying out," Bean said. Your crust should have a bite to it, but should be light and crispy, too!