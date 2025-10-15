Make Canned Biscuits Irresistible With One Extra Ingredient
Canned biscuits certainly make life easier. But if truth be told, they are a bit basic. Enter one of the most versatile foods available to cooks everywhere — cheese. Cheese production dates back at least 4,000 years, and today there are around 2,000 different types available around the world. With that kind of history, it's not surprising that cheese has found its way into just about every food, from macaroni to even ice cream (it might sound ridiculous but just trust the process). When it comes to biscuits, cheese adds a rich flavor that can only make a good thing even better. By themselves, biscuits have a buttery taste with a tender yet flaky texture. With cheese, you take that buttery goodness and add a gooey cheese-pull that makes things taste even more delicious.
Cheese makes just about everything better, and like some other brilliant ways to make a canned biscuit taste like it was made from scratch, it is surprisingly easy to do. You can pull apart the layers of dough and add a slice of cheese between them before you bake, giving you a delicious melty filling once it's done. An even simpler option is to take shredded cheese and sprinkle it on top so while the dough bakes, the cheese melts all over. The flavor of canned biscuits isn't overpowering, so you can blend it with just about any cheese you like. Cheddar is a natural option — it's no secret that Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits are legendary — but you can go with pepper Jack for a spicy kick, Parmesan for an Italian twist, or Gruyére for an earthy flavor.
Creative ways to use upgraded canned biscuits
If you're not sure how to use cheese to upgrade canned biscuit dough into a homemade treat, then look no further than biscuit dough pizza bites, which combine flaky dough with melty cheese, a touch of pizza sauce, and your favorite toppings of choice. There are some pretty standard ways to enjoy biscuits, like the American classic that is biscuits with sausage gravy, but they are so versatile that you can turn them into just about everything, especially when cheese is involved.
Breakfast sandwiches are always a great option, with ingredients like bacon and eggs offering the perfect balance to a variety of cheeses like cheddar, pepper Jack, or Havarti. And while we're on the subject of sandwiches, you can always add a crispy chicken tender for a great lunch or dinner take on the traditional sandwich, with the melty cheese component providing the perfect complement to the juicy chicken and flaky dough. You can up the creativity on that chicken sandwich by adding a slice of ham and opting for Swiss cheese, giving you a unique twist on a chicken cordon bleu.
If sandwiches aren't your cheesy biscuit jam, you an always turn your biscuits into a side dish by mixing Parmesan cheese into the dough itself and tying that into knots for a twist on a classic garlic knot. You'll want to brush them with an herbed garlic butter and sprinkle more Parmesan on top and voila! You've got the perfect addition to a spaghetti dinner.