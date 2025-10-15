Make Canned Biscuits Irresistible With One Extra Ingredient

Canned biscuits certainly make life easier. But if truth be told, they are a bit basic. Enter one of the most versatile foods available to cooks everywhere — cheese. Cheese production dates back at least 4,000 years, and today there are around 2,000 different types available around the world. With that kind of history, it's not surprising that cheese has found its way into just about every food, from macaroni to even ice cream (it might sound ridiculous but just trust the process). When it comes to biscuits, cheese adds a rich flavor that can only make a good thing even better. By themselves, biscuits have a buttery taste with a tender yet flaky texture. With cheese, you take that buttery goodness and add a gooey cheese-pull that makes things taste even more delicious.

Cheese makes just about everything better, and like some other brilliant ways to make a canned biscuit taste like it was made from scratch, it is surprisingly easy to do. You can pull apart the layers of dough and add a slice of cheese between them before you bake, giving you a delicious melty filling once it's done. An even simpler option is to take shredded cheese and sprinkle it on top so while the dough bakes, the cheese melts all over. The flavor of canned biscuits isn't overpowering, so you can blend it with just about any cheese you like. Cheddar is a natural option — it's no secret that Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits are legendary — but you can go with pepper Jack for a spicy kick, Parmesan for an Italian twist, or Gruyére for an earthy flavor.