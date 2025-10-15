The Old School Secret Behind In-N-Out's Crossed Palm Trees

In-N-Out is iconic. From its secret menu items to the big yellow arrow in the sign pointing the way, everything about this burger chain is not only much-loved, but instantly recognizable. But nothing is quite as iconic as the signature crossed pam trees that stand tall outside every location. If you've ever been to an In-N-Out in person, you've undoubtedly noticed the crossed palms, but you may not know the secret behind them.

The chain was founded in Southern California, where palm trees are ingrained in the local landscape, so it's easy to assume that this explains the connection to In-N-Out and its signature trees. But the specific "X" configuration? The secret is actually rooted in Hollywood, and the founder's love for a specific movie. Harry Snyder, who started the first In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, loved the 1963 movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." In the movie, which stars Hollywood legends such as Milton Berle and Mickey Rooney, the cast is on a treasure hunt. The final score is buried beneath two sets of crossed palm trees that spell out the letter "W." The movie, which is a comedy classic, takes place in the California dessert, making it a fitting match for the burger chain. In-N-Out planted the first set of crossed palms in 1972, and has made a point to follow suit at almost every location ever since.