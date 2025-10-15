The Old School Secret Behind In-N-Out's Crossed Palm Trees
In-N-Out is iconic. From its secret menu items to the big yellow arrow in the sign pointing the way, everything about this burger chain is not only much-loved, but instantly recognizable. But nothing is quite as iconic as the signature crossed pam trees that stand tall outside every location. If you've ever been to an In-N-Out in person, you've undoubtedly noticed the crossed palms, but you may not know the secret behind them.
The chain was founded in Southern California, where palm trees are ingrained in the local landscape, so it's easy to assume that this explains the connection to In-N-Out and its signature trees. But the specific "X" configuration? The secret is actually rooted in Hollywood, and the founder's love for a specific movie. Harry Snyder, who started the first In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, loved the 1963 movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." In the movie, which stars Hollywood legends such as Milton Berle and Mickey Rooney, the cast is on a treasure hunt. The final score is buried beneath two sets of crossed palm trees that spell out the letter "W." The movie, which is a comedy classic, takes place in the California dessert, making it a fitting match for the burger chain. In-N-Out planted the first set of crossed palms in 1972, and has made a point to follow suit at almost every location ever since.
Plam trees aren't the only way In-N-Out stands out from the crowd
In-N-Out may not be one of California's most historic restaurants, but it is definitely one of its most-loved. It's actually the only fast food chain celebrity chef Ina Garten eats at. Since the first location opened its doors more than 75 years ago, In-N-Out has been carefully controlling expansion; it's one of the reasons In-N-Out doesn't offer franchise opportunities. It wasn't until 1992 that the chain first began expanding outside of California with a location in Nevada. It has since expanded to Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah with upcoming new openings planned for New Mexico and Tennessee. Each and every one of the more than 400 locations is company-owned in an effort to maintain the chain's standards of food quality and customer service, along with store design and operational procedures.
In-N-Out is known for its limited menu that consists mostly of never-frozen burgers and fresh-cut fries. There's also the ability to customize that menu to get secret menu items, such as Animal-Style burgers and fries and a grilled cheese (a meatless cheeseburger). It also offers something special for its younger customers: On rainy days, kids under 12 can get free hot chocolate, a tradition that started in 2018 and makes waiting in the drive-thru worth it.