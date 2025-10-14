The US Capital Without One Single Panda Express Or McDonald's Location

In a world where there are more than 13,000 McDonald's locations in the U.S. alone, it's hard to believe that there is any city where you can't find at least one. Panda Express may not have as many locations — fewer than 2,400 across the country — but the chain's lack of restaurants in a state capital is also noticeable. In Montpelier, the historic capital of Vermont, the absence of both of these nationwide chains is quite real. There are actually several well-known chains you can't find in Montpelier, which is pleasantly quiet for a state capital, including Starbucks, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A. You have to go to nearby towns, such as Barre or Berlin, for most of these options.

There is no denying the popularity of McDonald's, which is even served on Air Force One, and the same can be said for Panda Express, which rose from a family-run business to nationwide popularity. But Montpelier seems to be impervious to the convenience and cravability of these fast food chains. While it may be a state capital, it's got a small-town feel; in fact, with a population of just under 8,000 people, it's the smallest state capital in the country. The city prefers to highlight local businesses rather than bringing in nationwide fast food chains that would change its lowkey vibe.