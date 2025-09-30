Donald Trump Has This Fast Food Chain Served On Air Force One

The jury is still out on whether Trump and his colleagues enjoy different international iterations of McDonald's when travelling abroad on Air Force One or if they adhere to American staples, but you can be certain in knowing that in-flight meals aren't the only time the president indulges in McDonald's. Fast food in general is a staple of Trump's diet – in fact, it seems to be what he eats almost exclusively, if reports and accounts are to be believed. And McDonald's is almost always front-and-center as his go-to option. So what is it exactly about McDonald's (and fast food more broadly) that appeals to the president?

When examining this question, the answer seems to boil down to some pretty simple factors: predictability and reliability. It seems that Trump orders many of the same menu items on repeat (most notably the Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish, though he's gone on record in praise of the Quarter Pounder too), and the uniformity of McDonald's locations all over the country provides that sense of reliability. That can be an undersung and undervalued trait of food, especially after taxing hours in-transit, bouncing from one city and conference to the next. There's also the fact that, supposedly, Trump is very wary of being poisoned, and fast food establishments take that risk away by virtue of their structured, premade dishes and the lack of tenable connection between cook and consumer. For a sitting president, routine is key, and Trump seems to have found that in McDonald's.