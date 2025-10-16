Here's How Long You Should Cook Fried Green Tomatoes In The Air Fryer

Rachel Buck shared that tomato slice thickness and breading heft can affect cooking times, leading you more toward the 12-minute air-frying mark. She also mentioned that you can use frozen green tomato slices, which don't need to be thawed — simply add two to three minutes to the cooking time. As with other unexpected foods you can throw in the air fryer, remember to follow reliable air fryer hacks such as preheating, using parchment paper, and not overstuffing the basket.

Getting your tomatoes air fryer-ready is a snap, and it comes down to a standard three-step dredge. Make sure to salt your tomato slices first. Then, it's a quick dip in flour, followed by an egg wash, and finally a cornmeal and breadcrumb mixture studded with your choice of spices. If you'd like to level up your fried green tomatoes, consider adding a bit of cheddar or provolone cheese for a gooey game-changer. Just make sure to keep your eye on the prize once they hit the air fryer.

When it comes to knowing whether your fried green tomatoes are done, Buck says, "The coating should be golden brown and crisp! The inside should be fork-tender but not mushy." Finishing with a nod to her favorite accompaniment, she adds, "I love to serve fried green tomatoes alongside a remoulade sauce — complete with mayo, mustard, hot sauce (keep it spicy), garlic (lots), and either minced pickles or capers."