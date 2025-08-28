Take Your Fried Green Tomatoes To The Next Level And Stuff Them With Your Favorite Cheese

With their crisp coating and tangy bite, fried green tomatoes are magic all on their own — but did you know you can elevate an almost perfect experience by tucking a bit of cheese inside? The key here is to choose a cheese that can handle the heat. So while softer cheeses like goat cheese, cream cheese, or fresh mozzarella are good if you want to give your fried tomatoes a creamy and mellow center, they'll need to be packed in snugly so they don't run out as you're frying. A firmer cheese like cheddar or provolone may do better at holding its shape inside the fried tomato. Or you could blend two types together — something a bit softer and meltier combined with something sharp — so you enjoy richness, texture, and flavor depth in every bite.

Yes, some types of green tomatoes are just unripe red ones, and that's exactly why they can handle being fried alongside bold cheeses: Their firm and tart flesh stays intact under the heat which a ripe tomato would not be able to withstand. But to really make sure your fried tomato and cheese slices don't fall apart during cooking, hollow the tomato slices carefully with a small spoon before you press in the cheese, and then fill the opening with a little breadcrumb mixture before frying. Alternatively, you can hold your cheese between two tomato slices to create a sort of deep fried sandwich.