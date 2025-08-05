Are Green Tomatoes Just Unripe Red Tomatoes?

When it comes to green tomatoes, you either love them or you don't — there's really no middle ground. One thing's for certain though: They're light, incredibly refreshing, and unbelievably versatile. In case you were unaware, green tomatoes are the secret for an unbeatable pie, whether savory or sweet. They are also perfect for pickling and can either be enjoyed as a tangy snack on their own or added to sandwiches and salads for a deliciously crispy crunch. And for the most flavorful fried green tomatoes ever, some bacon fat is all you need.

But recipes aside, the question most people have about green tomatoes is: Are they just unripened red tomatoes, or are they a variety that stays green even when fully ripe? The true answer lies somewhere in the middle — they can actually be both. There are two kinds of green tomatoes: the unripe red ones and heirloom varieties, which are basically old, open-pollinated cultivars (such as the Green Zebra, Moldovan Green, or Aunt Ruby's German Green) that have been passed down over generations and remain green even when fully mature.

So, how do you tell them apart? Well, this is when you look at color and texture. Unripe red tomatoes tend to be firm to the touch, pale green, and noticeably acidic (sometimes even slightly astringent, too). In contrast, heirloom green tomatoes often have stripes or other subtle patterns on their skin. They also have a softer texture when ripe and boast a sweeter, slightly spicy flavor.