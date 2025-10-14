Bloody Mary IV Bags Are The Creepy Cocktails Your Halloween Party Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While one aims to create lovely tablescapes, photogenic cocktails, and even appealing napkin arrangements when entertaining for most of the year, October 31 takes a more disturbing turn. Only on Halloween can one position a giant arachnid outside like a lawn flamingo, pose a skeleton on the piano bench as though it were great uncle Charlie (and who's to say it isn't), and serve bags of blood as welcome drinks. It's all just so grotesque, a little frightful, and totally befitting of the macabre holiday, as long as the spider is just cute enough, the bones seem to smile, and the blood is of the Mary variety.

Like a lot of food and drinks, the bloody Mary's purported origins are fractured, but the name is plenty evocative, whichever tale is true. Serve the thing in the convincing approximation of an IV bag, and you might start thinking about it a bit more literally than you did at last weekend's brunch. These 10-ounce, plastic Lansian IV bags come in quantities of 12 to 60; they're cheaper than a bunch of new highball glasses (about $9 to $22), and they're easy to fill with a comically topical syringe. However, you might just want to reevaluate your favorite bloody Mary recipe ever so slightly to accommodate the unholy vessels.