The Can't Skip Step For The Crispiest Air-Fryer Zucchini

There are plenty of vegetables that taste even better when they're turned into crispy golden fries. Potatoes, green beans, and jalapeños are just a few. Zucchini is another tasty option. Whether you try making the veggie in the air fryer or the deep fryer, you can turn zucchini into fries or chips, depending on how thick or thin you want them to be. Something to note, though, is that a zucchini is 95% water, making it one of the most water-logged pieces of produce alongside lettuce and tomatoes. To make sure the zucchini can crisp up properly in the air fryer, you need to remove as much of that water as possible.

"The biggest mistake folks make when air-frying zucchini is not removing the excess moisture," Rachel Buck, senior demo chef at Ninja, the makers of the new Crispi Pro, told Chowhound exclusively. "Zucchini is made up of mostly water and will typically steam unless it's salted (to remove excess moisture) and patted dry." Salt draws out moisture, which is why it's an important ingredient for properly removing that water. Plus, it has the added benefit of seasoning the vegetable.