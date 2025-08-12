The Summer Vegetable You Need To Try In The Air Fryer ASAP

Although vegetables are just what the doctor ordered, they can sometimes get to feeling repetitive in the meal rotation. If you are feeling broccoli'd out, zucchini, also called courgette in many parts of the world, is here to bring a creamy texture and mellow, vegetal flavor to your next dinner. Although sautéing and deep-frying are common cooking methods for this veggie, by prepping the zucchini in the air fryer, you are in store for a tender interior and a toothsome crunch that may just find this side dish on regular repeat request.

Available in abundance in warmer weather, zucchini can either be cubed and prepped for the air fryer or even sliced into chunky spears for zucchini fries. If fat content in food is of interest to you, you'll be glad to know air-fried zucchini is not only delicious, it is lower in fat than its regular fried cousin as the air fryer requires significantly less oil. What's more, the prep is super simple. After cutting the zucchini in your shape of choice, simply toss it in a neutral oil with a high smoke point, like avocado, grapeseed, or sunflower, and then coat in a seasoned mixture of finely ground breadcrumbs. From there, it's time for a quick 10 minutes in the air fryer. Don't forget to flip a few times to get that even, irresistible crunch around the edges.