How To Reheat Steak So It Tastes Fresh Off The Grill

Few things are as mouthwatering as steak fresh off the grill. Grilling not only gives the steak that smoky, charred crust that is loaded with umami-rich flavor, it seals in those juices, allowing the meat to remain tender. While there are plenty of tips and tricks to follow when aspiring to make the perfect grilled steak, such as using charcoal and salting liberally before cooking, one factor we often overlook is how to reheat leftovers, of which there are always plenty at a cookout.

If your solution for reheating any leftovers is to throw it in the microwave, you would be making a grave mistake by tossing that hunk of grilled steak from yesterday in there. The microwave will result in a dry, rubbery, lifeless piece of meat that will have your jaws overworked in an instant and will forever convince you that becoming a vegetarian might be the best decision of your life.

Rather than destroying that leftover grilled steak in the microwave, there are a few options for reheating it that can produce surprisingly delectable results. We tested them all out and can assure you that every one of these methods not only works, it will produce steak that tastes like it is fresh off the grill.