How To Reheat Steak So It Tastes Fresh Off The Grill
Few things are as mouthwatering as steak fresh off the grill. Grilling not only gives the steak that smoky, charred crust that is loaded with umami-rich flavor, it seals in those juices, allowing the meat to remain tender. While there are plenty of tips and tricks to follow when aspiring to make the perfect grilled steak, such as using charcoal and salting liberally before cooking, one factor we often overlook is how to reheat leftovers, of which there are always plenty at a cookout.
If your solution for reheating any leftovers is to throw it in the microwave, you would be making a grave mistake by tossing that hunk of grilled steak from yesterday in there. The microwave will result in a dry, rubbery, lifeless piece of meat that will have your jaws overworked in an instant and will forever convince you that becoming a vegetarian might be the best decision of your life.
Rather than destroying that leftover grilled steak in the microwave, there are a few options for reheating it that can produce surprisingly delectable results. We tested them all out and can assure you that every one of these methods not only works, it will produce steak that tastes like it is fresh off the grill.
How to select the best cuts for grilling a steak
Before illustrating how to reheat leftover grilled steak, it may be worth discussing the A-B-C's of what cuts of meat are best when using this cooking method. Some of the best cuts for beginning grillers are those that are the most affordable, including boneless short ribs and chuck eye. These tend to be leaner and thicker, which makes them easier to cook without a lot of experience.
Once you master these cost-effective cuts, you can level up your grilling game, adding in cuts like flank or hangar steak, which require some finesse to prepare correctly, until you get to the king of all steaks for grilling, the ribeye. A ribeye steak is the perfect cut for grilling because it has a lot of intramuscular fat or marbling, which keeps the meat tender and juicy as it cooks.
When purchasing a ribeye, always opt for a thicker cut of steak, rather than a thin one. These are easier to grill evenly to a perfect medium-rare doneness without running the risk of overcooking the meat. An ideal thickness is between 1 and 1 ½ inches. And, if you can find them, steaks that are graded USDA Prime will have more marbling and be of higher quality than Choice or Select ones, though they can cost a pretty penny.
What tools/ingredients you'll need to reheat steak so it tastes fresh off the grill
For the purposes of this article, we grilled up some ¾ inch USDA Choice ribeye steaks and put the leftovers into an airtight container in the refrigerator for two days before reheating them. Before reheating the steaks using three different methods, we brought them to room temperature for about 15 minutes.
To reheat grilled steak using an oven, you will need:
-
Baking sheet
-
Cooling rack
-
Meat thermometer
-
Optional: Skillet, tongs, and neutral cooking oil
To reheat grilled steak on the stovetop, you will need:
-
Skillet
-
Tongs
-
Neutral cooking oil, like grapeseed or canola
-
Meat thermometer
To reheat grilled steak using an air fryer, you will need:
-
Air fryer
-
Meat thermometer
In the oven
The first method for reheating grilled steak is to do so in the oven. This works best with larger cuts. While this method is relatively hands-off, it can result in overcooking and drying out the meat if you aren't careful, so you will want to closely monitor the meat while it reheats.
-
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Place the leftover steak on a baking sheet lined with a cooling rack. The cooling rack allows for air to circulate evenly around the meat. If you do not have a cooling rack, you can use rolled-up pieces of aluminum foil to prop the steak up.
-
Cook the meat in the oven for 20-30 minutes or until it reaches a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare doneness when tested using a meat thermometer.
-
Optional: If you'd like a crisper crust, take the meat out of the oven when it reaches an internal temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, place the cooked meat in a skillet with a drizzle of neutral cooking oil, and sear it on both sides for 1 minute. This step may not be necessary or recommended depending on the thickness of the meat. It can easily render the meat overcooked if you aren't careful.
Monika Sudakov/Chowhound
On the stovetop
The second method for reheating leftover grilled steak that can produce good results for small and large pieces alike is doing so in a skillet on the stovetop. Perhaps the only downside to this method is that it requires additional fat to do the job, and it is a hands-on approach. You will also need to pay close attention to the meat to guarantee it doesn't get overcooked.
-
Drizzle 1 tablespoon of neutral cooking oil, like grapeseed oil, into a skillet.
-
Preheat the pan over medium-high heat.
-
Add the steak to the pan. Cook it for approximately 3 minutes per side until the internal temperature of the meat reaches approximately 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare doneness when tested using a meat thermometer.
Monika Sudakov/Chowhound
In an air fryer
In our estimation, the best way to reheat leftover grilled steak to prevent it from drying out is to pop it in an air fryer. Not only is it the fastest, it is the method that requires the least babysitting. This method works for large and small pieces alike. The only potential challenge to this method is that each air fryer varies slightly in terms of how long the meat may take to reheat, so you will have to experiment with your specific unit to get the timing just right.
-
Place the steak in the air fryer basket. Do not overcrowd the basket or the meat will not reheat evenly. Though some recipes suggest you should add fat to the meat to keep it moist, I find this is unnecessary and can actually make the process unnecessarily messy.
-
Air fry the meat for approximately 5 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare doneness when tested with a meat thermometer.
Monika Sudakov/Chowhound
Recipes for reviving leftover grilled steak
While there is certainly nothing wrong with just eating a leftover steak as-is, there are a number of great ways to repurpose this meat that can produce a completely new meal. Reheated leftover grilled steak can be added to salads, sandwiches, tacos, or any meal that could use a savory protein boost.
Another fantastic way to use leftover steak is to transform it into a crostini appetizer for an impromptu gathering with friends or family. Simply reheat the meat using the method desired and layer it atop toast points with some of your favorite toppings, such as blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, or marinated artichoke hearts.
Another great way to recycle leftover grilled steak is to add it to a slow cooker beef chili or stew recipe. When using leftover meat for a slow cooker dish, it should always be reheated before adding it to the recipe to ensure it is safe to consume. Again, reheat the meat using your method of choice and toss it into the slow cooker along with the remaining ingredients before setting and forgetting it.