The Secret To Reheating Steak In An Air Fryer Without Drying It Out

If you spend the time and effort to grill a delicious steak — or the money to enjoy it at a restaurant — then you won't want to waste any of the leftovers. A perfectly cooked steak is in the eye of the beholder, but most people prefer that it's not cooked to the point where it starts to dry out. There are a number of ways to reheat your leftover steak, but if you're someone who likes to reheat everything in the air fryer, then you might be tempted to do the same with that cut of beef — and you can, as long as you take one major precaution to prevent the steak from getting too dry while it heats: Just add butter.

It's obvious that the best way to prevent a dry steak is to keep it moist, but the question is how — and butter is the answer, along with some oil to regain that crispy exterior.