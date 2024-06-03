The Secret To Reheating Steak In An Air Fryer Without Drying It Out
If you spend the time and effort to grill a delicious steak — or the money to enjoy it at a restaurant — then you won't want to waste any of the leftovers. A perfectly cooked steak is in the eye of the beholder, but most people prefer that it's not cooked to the point where it starts to dry out. There are a number of ways to reheat your leftover steak, but if you're someone who likes to reheat everything in the air fryer, then you might be tempted to do the same with that cut of beef — and you can, as long as you take one major precaution to prevent the steak from getting too dry while it heats: Just add butter.
It's obvious that the best way to prevent a dry steak is to keep it moist, but the question is how — and butter is the answer, along with some oil to regain that crispy exterior.
Add butter to steak to prevent it from getting too dry
To reheat steak in the air fryer, simply plop a spoonful of butter on top of your steak just before air frying it, and the butter will melt and soak into the steak, giving it that juicy bite you loved when it was cooked fresh. In addition to butter, spritz some oil onto all sides to help the heat imitate a fresh sear.
A big air fryer mistake to avoid: Reheating the steak in a basket that's too small. Air fryers cook by circulating hot air around the food, so if the steak hardly fits and is touching all of the basket's edges, then it's not going to reheat properly. The air fryer should be set fairly low at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and don't let the steak cook for longer than two minutes at a time between checking it. Plus, if you have time, let your steak sit out for up to 30 minutes to come to room temperature, as this helps ensure more even reheating.