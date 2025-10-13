Will Sam's Club Match Costco Prices? What To Know About Each Store's Policies

Being a member of a warehouse club like Sam's Club or Costco opens up a whole world of super-sized products at a great price, not to mention all the other treasures you'll find. If you can only join one club, can you at least be sure that you can get the same pricing as the other retailer offers? Unfortunately the answer is probably not.

If you're wondering which membership between Costco and Sam's Club is a better value, both have large sizes of products, in-store brands, and food courts. But Sam's Club is considered to offer somewhat cheaper prices than Costco. For example, its basic membership costs $50 to Costco's $65. Also, Sam's Club has a generous discount senior membership. Groceries at Sam's Club were found to be cheaper on average than at Costco, according to a survey done by AARP. Because Sam's Club prides itself on already offering low prices, the retailer's official policy is that it will not price match competitors, including Costco, a pretty direct competitor. However, Sam's Club does have the option to match another Sam's Club location's pricing if it's different, but it won't match a marked down item from a different store, as that product's pricing may have to do with a particular club's needs, such as how well the item is selling. Sam's Club also points out that some items may be differently priced in different regions due to rebates and government funding, and uses LED bulbs as an example.