Sweet Potatoes Make The Perfect Pint-Size Jack-O'-Lanterns

There are plenty of reasons a person might not want to dismember a whole darn pumpkin in the service of creating a jack-o'-lantern. Maybe the festive holiday DIY is just a little too time consuming at the moment. Maybe you don't yet know how to optimize roasted pumpkin seeds for maximum crispiness. Or maybe you simply prefer that your pumpkins are baked into a pie. Regardless, the earliest jack-o'-lanterns weren't even made out of pumpkins at all. And you can create a lower-lift version that's also a little bit closer to classically accurate with an everyday sweet potato.

You might have seen a smattering of recipes that use something like cookie cutters to stamp out jack-o'-lantern-inspired, flat, savory snacks. This is not that. Instead, it follows the same principles of pumpkin carving, just with a little more required hand-eye coordination, and a little less time, to create a similar finished product. And all you'll need is the spud and a few tools for topical tuber success.