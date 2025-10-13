Why You Should Have Your Eye On A Sapphire Gem Chicken
Backyard chicken raising has been on the rise for several reasons, from preferring fresh eggs, to rising prices, and even the COVID-19 pandemic driving people to establish their own egg supply to maintain a level of self-sufficiency. While there have been a few pitfalls, including some people getting sick due to mishandling of home-raised chickens, having their own backyard flocks has also made people realize that keeping and raising chickens isn't all that complicated. Plus, the healthy supply of eggs and meat is enough to feed the household, and often there are leftovers that can be given away or sold (provided one has the permission to do so). Of course, the more adventurous poultry enthusiasts can consider other birds; turkey eggs sell for significantly more, for example, while duck eggs taste richer than chicken eggs.
The interest in chicken breeds has risen hand-in-hand with backyard poultry keeping, with factors such as egg production, temperament, hardiness over seasons, and even aesthetic appeal all taken into account. In fact, there are now breeds that are being raised specifically for the backyard, and the Sapphire Gem chicken is one that is quickly catching people's attention. These slightly iridescent blue-gray plumed (hence the name) birds are a hybrid variety, meticulously curated to have desirable traits. They can produce up to 300 eggs per year, and for those to whom it matters, Sapphire Gem chickens lay brown eggs, not white eggs. Plus, these birds are easy enough to add to an existing flock and are hardy enough to withstand a range of temperatures across seasons. If you've ever toyed with the idea of having your own backyard flock, or are simply looking to expand an existing coop, the Sapphire Gem is worth a closer look.
A Sapphire Gem chicken is great for a beginner backyard poultry flock
If you're starting a backyard chicken coop (irrespective of whether you plan on doing so with a Sapphire Gem chicken or not), make sure you read up on local guidelines and regulations; you may need permission to raise chickens at home. Furthermore, a Sapphire Gem chicken is good for eggs, but if you're looking to keep chickens for meat, then there are other varieties that may suit your needs better. While this breed can be used for meat, its high egg-laying capacity is what makes it particularly valuable.
Whether you've already got a few chickens or are just starting out, a Sapphire Gem chicken's mild temperament is another major plus point. They tend to get along with other varieties and are also relatively easy for humans to handle. Plus, if you get them when they're chicks, they're more likely to trust you. In addition to being good pets, these chickens are also relatively self-sufficient, making them good for free-range raising. Finally, they are also hardy enough to brave cold and warm weather, making them relatively easy to keep in the backyard with basic coop facilities.
Because of their high egg-laying capacity, it's important to collect eggs every day from a Sapphire Gem chicken's coop. Remaining in the nest for too long could lead to the eggs getting damaged or even infected from exposure to chicken waste, which is why farm-fresh eggs need to be carefully handled.