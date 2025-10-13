Why You Should Have Your Eye On A Sapphire Gem Chicken

Backyard chicken raising has been on the rise for several reasons, from preferring fresh eggs, to rising prices, and even the COVID-19 pandemic driving people to establish their own egg supply to maintain a level of self-sufficiency. While there have been a few pitfalls, including some people getting sick due to mishandling of home-raised chickens, having their own backyard flocks has also made people realize that keeping and raising chickens isn't all that complicated. Plus, the healthy supply of eggs and meat is enough to feed the household, and often there are leftovers that can be given away or sold (provided one has the permission to do so). Of course, the more adventurous poultry enthusiasts can consider other birds; turkey eggs sell for significantly more, for example, while duck eggs taste richer than chicken eggs.

The interest in chicken breeds has risen hand-in-hand with backyard poultry keeping, with factors such as egg production, temperament, hardiness over seasons, and even aesthetic appeal all taken into account. In fact, there are now breeds that are being raised specifically for the backyard, and the Sapphire Gem chicken is one that is quickly catching people's attention. These slightly iridescent blue-gray plumed (hence the name) birds are a hybrid variety, meticulously curated to have desirable traits. They can produce up to 300 eggs per year, and for those to whom it matters, Sapphire Gem chickens lay brown eggs, not white eggs. Plus, these birds are easy enough to add to an existing flock and are hardy enough to withstand a range of temperatures across seasons. If you've ever toyed with the idea of having your own backyard flock, or are simply looking to expand an existing coop, the Sapphire Gem is worth a closer look.