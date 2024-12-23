Why Don't We Eat Turkey Eggs?

Turkeys lay about 100 eggs per year. That breaks down to about two eggs every week. Your average chicken, on the other hand, produces about two-and-a-half times that amount in a year, or around 250 eggs. Extraordinary hybrid breeds of chickens have been known to lay between 300 and 350 eggs per year. Basically, you get fewer turkey eggs from a single turkey than you would from its smaller comrade.

A turkey's gestation period is longer, too. A chicken is ready to start laying eggs at five months, but a turkey won't be ready until at least month seven. Once the turkey is ready to lay her eggs, it'll take at least two weeks for her to produce the eggs she's going to lay in that batch, so to speak. She doesn't even begin to sit on the nest until the egg-laying period is over. After that, the bird sits on the nest for another 28 days.

Since a turkey only produces about two eggs a week, that means she'll have a total of four eggs that could become live turkeys after this six-week stint is through. (That's two weeks to produce the eggs and another four weeks to produce live birds.) Fewer birds produced at the end of the 28-day gestation period means fewer birds to produce eggs down the road. And fewer eggs mean bigger costs.