Chicken Vs Duck Eggs: Is There A Flavor Difference?

You've surely picked up a carton of eggs from the supermarket many times before to use in your breakfast, a stellar egg salad sandwich, or for extra-creamy brownies. But have you ever stopped to consider their origins more deeply, and why it is that chicken eggs are such a core staple in most diets?

While it is true that birds of all types lay eggs, according to the United States Food and Agriculture Organization, chickens make up 94% of the world poultry population and account for 93% of its egg production, so it's no wonder that these eggs are typically considered the default variety. The organization Compassion in World Farming estimates that in 2020, a staggering 1.6 trillion shell eggs were produced by 7.9 billion laying hens globally, the majority of which were raised industrially.

There are over 1,600 distinctive chicken breeds recognized throughout the world, and different breeds are known to produce eggs with different colors and appearances, most commonly white and brown. Chicken eggs vary in size, but a medium egg is about 1.75 ounces. Nutritionally, according to Healthline, an average chicken egg contains 149 calories, 10 grams of protein, and 11 grams of fat. Some recipes that call for eggs don't specify size, but others may require large or even jumbo-sized eggs. In any case, you can safely assume the recipe is calling for chicken eggs.