Strawberries are the perfect snack to eat on their own, but they make for a delightful addition to plenty of other foods, including desserts and smoothies. Even a number of savory dishes benefit from the addition of strawberries. While we think of them as sweet, juicy fruits, some strawberries have better flavor than others, and if you're looking for the sweetest ones, you'll often find them at local farmers markets during a specific time of year.

Kantha Shelke, PhD, is a certified food scientist, principal at Corvus Blue LLC (a food science and research firm), and senior lecturer of food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University. She told Chowhound in an exclusive chat, "Farmers markets during peak season — late spring through early summer — are more likely than commercial grocers to have the sweetest strawberries. Berries are sweetest within hours of harvest because they stop producing sugar the moment they're picked."

The reason farmers markets tend to have sweeter berries is because they can be picked closer to the time the berries are sold; the fruit usually doesn't have far to travel. "Grocery store berries, flown across miles, are usually picked underripe to survive the journey, and tend to sacrifice flavor for shelf life," Shelke explained. Still, you can look for the ripest strawberries at the store by purchasing ones with a vibrant red color and a bright green cap.