11 Ways To Upgrade Corned Beef

Corned beef is part of numerous cuisines around the world, including Irish, Ashkenazi Jewish, English, and Filipino. In many ways, however, this delicious cured meat is misunderstood. For one thing, there's its name. Corned beef doesn't have anything to do with corn; instead, the "corn" refers to the large, nearly corn kernel-sized pieces of kosher salt that are used in the brining process. That said, the corned beef many people are familiar with may not be served as warm slices, but rather from a can. Popularized worldwide over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries by the British and Americans, canned corned beef has become a staple in kitchens around the world, and it's a key ingredient in a number of now-traditional recipes.

Advertisement

However you like your corned beef, it's hard to argue that it's a savory treat that elevates any dish. Believe it or not, you can make your corned beef and favorite corned beef meals even better. Here are some ways to upgrade your corned beef, with tips from experts Jake Dell, owner of Katz's Deli; Sarri Harper, third generation owner of Carnegie Deli; Nic Vanderbeeken, chef at Apéritif Bali and a corned beef expert; and Greg Dixon, Vice President of Roberts Corned Meats, Inc., a San Francisco company that specializes in corned beef and has been in business for more than a century.