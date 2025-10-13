The Brilliant Spice Storage Solution That Saves Tons Of Cabinet Space
An organized kitchen can make you want to cook more regularly. Plus, it means a better kitchen workflow, since you won't end up accidentally overcooking something as you rummage around looking for the right ingredient or cookware. While decluttering your kitchen is the first step to organizing the space, you can go one step further and find clever storage solutions for all kinds of kitchen objects. For most households, kitchen space is perpetually at a premium, whether it's on the countertop, in the cabinets, or even inside the fridge. Fortunately, there is unutilized space hidden all over the kitchen as well. In fact, you can easily and very cheaply upgrade your kitchen cabinets simply by fixing hooks in them. And, for those little spice jars that may be cluttering up your drawer or cabinet, get an under-shelf spice rack.
One of the most strategically located yet underutilized spaces in a kitchen is the area below the overhead cabinets. This space is perfectly at eye level and offers easy access while cooking, making it the perfect spot for your spice collection. Spice jars are essential to have close to the cooking area and often use up valuable counter or cabinet space. However, they are also small and weigh very little, so there are lots of clever spice-storage hacks to choose from. An under-shelf spice rack is one of the most effective solutions out there, and there are several designs available so you can find one that fits your needs (and kitchen) perfectly.
Find the perfect spice rack for your kitchen
The first step is figuring out just how many spices you want to have on your primary spice rack. Remember that this rack has a prime spot in the kitchen, so putting spices there that you use once a year isn't the best idea. However, if you do like having all your spices in one place and have the space for it, then you could consider storing even rarely used spices on it. The next factor to pay attention to is how you plan on installing the spice rack. There are some, like this under cabinet spice rack organizer, that simply clip on to the bottom shelf of the kitchen cabinet and therefore require no installation. Alternatively, you can get a wall mounted spice rack, which offers more freedom to choose where you want to position it. Since spice jars are light, you can get one like this wall-mounted spice rack that comes with a strong adhesive backing for easy installation without drilling.
If you've got a mixed collection of differently-shaped spice jars, you can also consider getting a spice rack that comes with jars. This ensures the jars fit perfectly on your new rack and gives the shelf a well-organized look. Consider putting small labels on the jars as well. While most under-shelf spots are fine for place a spice rack, be careful when placing it near your cooking area. Ensure that heat from your stove doesn't reach the spice rack as it may degrade the spices. Additionally, leave enough space when installing the spice rack so you can place large pots on the stove without the rack getting in the way.