According to Gordon Ramsay, Brussels sprouts are the worst food you can overcook, and one of the best ways to avoid this happening is to blanch them first. Blanching helps to maintain the bright green color, keep them tender without making them mushy, and reduce natural bitterness. Even when blanched, the high moisture content in Brussels sprouts can make it challenging to get that sought-after caramelized crispy skin that most restaurants seem to have mastered. Some tips to minimize the amount of water being released from your sprouts while they cook is to dry them off after blanching, either with paper towel or in a salad spinner. Once you have done that, Brussels sprouts do best when cooked at high heat (a cast iron skillet is an excellent choice for good heat retention).

Once you've got your Brussels sprouts blanched and dried, pancetta can be fried in a bit of oil until the edges of the pieces start to crisp up . The fat from the pancetta will melt into the pan, ready to coat the Brussels sprouts and infuse their skin with the savory, salty flavor. You want to make sure your water chestnuts do not lose their crunch so make sure to wait and add them in near the end, just when your Brussels sprouts are starting to brown. Finally, give a generous grating of lemon zest over the pan and just a touch of lemon juice before tossing and transferring to a serving bowl.