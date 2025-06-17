The Worst Food You Can Overcook, According To Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has something of a reputation for being an outspoken food critic, to put things lightly. His television shows often feature a takedown — sometimes in discerning detail — of one dish or another. But it turns out that the British chef's choice of "worst food" isn't some complicated dish that you need to perfect down to the last pesky step — rather, it's a mere vegetable that's practically always on your grocery store's shelves.

In an "ask me anything" Reddit thread, Ramsay revealed that if he had to pick a least favorite food, it would be overcooked Brussels sprouts. While he mentions that overcooked food in general is repellant to him, he singles out Brussels sprouts as the most vile offender in that camp. Brussels sprouts are naturally bitter at the best of times, so you can definitely see where the chef is coming from here. And since avoiding overcooked Brussels sprouts is as easy as tossing them in an ice bath after boiling, there's no reason why you should have to endure Ramsay's most despised food.