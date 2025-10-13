Give French Toast A Fall Makeover With This Fan-Favorite Aldi Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is all about comfort foods and cozy flavors. Around this time of year, it feels like all of those underrated yellow and orange vegetables — pumpkin, butternut squash, and acorn squash, just to name a few — finally get their chance to shine. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy that classic pumpkin spice flavor apart from those ever-popular lattes, try making French toast with a fan-favorite Aldi find: Pumpkin spice sliced brioche bread. Brioche is a great bread choice for French toast thanks, predominantly, to its flavor and texture. Brioche is a flaky, fluffy bread type that has hint of rich sweetness to it.

It's hearty enough to withstand that egg wash dunk, yet fluffy enough in the center that you don't feel overly full from eating a few pieces at once. Plus, that delectable hint of sweet flavoring means it's perfect for sprinkling some cinnamon sugar on top. These days, there are plenty of pumpkin spice products available, and Aldi has come out with a brioche variety that pairs classic bread with this warm fall flavor, elevating your next brunch without any additional effort.