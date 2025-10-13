Give French Toast A Fall Makeover With This Fan-Favorite Aldi Find
Fall is all about comfort foods and cozy flavors. Around this time of year, it feels like all of those underrated yellow and orange vegetables — pumpkin, butternut squash, and acorn squash, just to name a few — finally get their chance to shine. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy that classic pumpkin spice flavor apart from those ever-popular lattes, try making French toast with a fan-favorite Aldi find: Pumpkin spice sliced brioche bread. Brioche is a great bread choice for French toast thanks, predominantly, to its flavor and texture. Brioche is a flaky, fluffy bread type that has hint of rich sweetness to it.
It's hearty enough to withstand that egg wash dunk, yet fluffy enough in the center that you don't feel overly full from eating a few pieces at once. Plus, that delectable hint of sweet flavoring means it's perfect for sprinkling some cinnamon sugar on top. These days, there are plenty of pumpkin spice products available, and Aldi has come out with a brioche variety that pairs classic bread with this warm fall flavor, elevating your next brunch without any additional effort.
Aldi's pumpkin spice brioche bread is well worth a try
Aldi's pumpkin spice sliced brioche bread retails for around $4.49, though that price might vary depending on your location. The bread gets its flavor from pumpkin powder, which is the result of grinding pumpkin seeds into a fine material that resembles dust. The pumpkin is then incorporated into the bread mixture, along with spices, to give this brioche that great autumnal taste. For even more flavor, create an egg wash made with whisked eggs, a splash of milk, plus some cinnamon and sugar. This way, those sweet and spicy flavors cook right into the egg and bread while the French toast is in the pan, giving each piece an even stronger taste.
Then, pair the French toast with your favorite syrup for maximum sweetness. You can even swap traditional syrup for a homemade pumpkin spice syrup — or grab Torani pumpkin pie-flavored syrup if you don't feel like making it yourself — if you truly want to (over)load up on the pumpkin flavor. And, if you don't want to make French toast, the bread can stand alone as a simple breakfast treat, too. Toast it, then spread a little salted butter on top, and enjoy it as-is.