How To Properly Set Up A Buffet For Smooth Serving

If you're having guests over, there are many meal styles that might be worth considering. If you're serving a small handful of people and want to emulate an intimate atmosphere, a dinner party with an entire spread you make yourself might be in order. Or, you could go for a potluck to take some of the effort off your shoulders. One of our favorites, and one that you should seriously consider whether you're feeding 10 people or 100, is a buffet.

Buffets might seem like a thing of the past, conjuring memories of family trips to Golden Corral or your local Chinese buffet. But when it comes to hosting, it's a format that just makes sense. People can add as much or as little food as they'd like to their plates, and you don't have to spend time plating or serving guests yourself. However, buffets do come with some caveats and challenges as well as questions about how exactly to set them up.

A good buffet should move like a well-oiled machine. Thankfully, we sought advice from several experts to help identify potential cogs in that buffet machine and learn how to ensure that your buffet line moves as quickly and as effectively as possible. They are Vanessa Gordon, CEO and founder of East End Taste; Katherine Lewin, founder of Big Night; Laide Olambiwonnu, founder of Pickytarian; Brian Strayer, director of catering at Rubio's Coastal Grill; Brandon Dorsky, co-owner of Yeastie Boys Bagels; Steve Ingber, a private chef and founder of MileHighCook; and Joe Lilly, executive chef of Kingston Resorts.