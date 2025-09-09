For Ree Drummond, Shot Glasses Aren't Just For Booze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ree Drummond is well-known for her homestyle recipes, easy-to-follow cookbooks, and on-screen presence via the Food Network. However, over the last handful of years, the Southwestern chef has garnered new followers thanks to the debut of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen utensils.

Next to the extensive lineup of charming pots, pans, and casseroles, Drummond recently released a four-piece, 3-ounce flight board set that conveniently comes with a made-to-fit wooden serving board. Better yet, Drummond uses this vintage-inspired set for more than just craft beer. As a matter of fact, she uses the small ornate glasses to house a variety of different refreshments including easy-to-assemble desserts.

Since Walmart is the only place to score Ree Drummond's line of ready-to-use cookware, once you get your hands on one of these unique shot glass flight boards, follow along and fill the visually appealing board with a range of drinks and treats. For starters, besides beer, use the three-ounce glasses for citrus-infused tequila shots or different varieties of bourbon or whiskey.

You can also craft your own unique cocktail flight board based on the theme of your party or get-together. For example, if you're hosting a taco-inspired potluck, fill each miniature glass with a few of the eight bottles of store-bought sangria that are actually worth drinking. You can also make pitchers of flavored margaritas like pineapple and spicy jalapeño and refill the glasses throughout the night. Though, beyond cocktails, there are many more creative ways to use Drummond's handy flight board.