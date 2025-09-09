For Ree Drummond, Shot Glasses Aren't Just For Booze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ree Drummond is well-known for her homestyle recipes, easy-to-follow cookbooks, and on-screen presence via the Food Network. However, over the last handful of years, the Southwestern chef has garnered new followers thanks to the debut of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen utensils.
Next to the extensive lineup of charming pots, pans, and casseroles, Drummond recently released a four-piece, 3-ounce flight board set that conveniently comes with a made-to-fit wooden serving board. Better yet, Drummond uses this vintage-inspired set for more than just craft beer. As a matter of fact, she uses the small ornate glasses to house a variety of different refreshments including easy-to-assemble desserts.
Since Walmart is the only place to score Ree Drummond's line of ready-to-use cookware, once you get your hands on one of these unique shot glass flight boards, follow along and fill the visually appealing board with a range of drinks and treats. For starters, besides beer, use the three-ounce glasses for citrus-infused tequila shots or different varieties of bourbon or whiskey.
You can also craft your own unique cocktail flight board based on the theme of your party or get-together. For example, if you're hosting a taco-inspired potluck, fill each miniature glass with a few of the eight bottles of store-bought sangria that are actually worth drinking. You can also make pitchers of flavored margaritas like pineapple and spicy jalapeño and refill the glasses throughout the night. Though, beyond cocktails, there are many more creative ways to use Drummond's handy flight board.
More innovate ways to use Ree Drummond's four-piece flight board
Next to alcohol, consider using these handheld glasses to serve other delightful beverages. In an Instagram post, Ree Drummond specifically demonstrates innovative ways her handy flight board can be used for all sorts of refreshments.
Besides filling these small, ornate glasses with fruit juice, you can also serve flavored sparkling waters with citrus peel or coconut water for extra flavor. Or, if you're hosting a weekend brunch, fill each glass with a variety of coffee-inspired beverages such as mini mochas or plain espresso shots topped with whipped cream. You could also make a matcha flight with flavored lattes that include mango and strawberry fruit purees.
Alternatively, you can also use Drummond's flight board as a fun and unique way to serve your next scoopable dessert. Fill each jar with easy and classic vanilla pudding or colorful, fruit-filled parfaits. For something a little more unique, use each glass to house sweet-tasting spreads like edible cookie dough and customizable, two-ingredient pretzel dip made with softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Then, cover your platter with dip-worthy snacks like fresh fruit, cubed pound cake, salty pretzels, and graham crackers.
Conversely, for a more savory spread, use Drummond's board to create a makeshift charcuterie platter. Fill each glass with ingredients like oil-soaked olives, creamy feta dip, pickle spears, or cubes of cheese like gouda or cheddar. In turn, cover your board with ingredients like toasted crostini, crackers, and raw vegetables for dipping.