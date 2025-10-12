Use Thai Curry Paste As A Rub To Add A Flavorful Spicy Touch

If you're sitting on some extra Thai curry paste at home (not curry powder — that's a different thing), don't assume that your only use for it is to make stew, soup, or noodles. It also makes a fantastic wet spice rub — basically somewhere between a dry brine and a marinade — for grilling. Someone who knows this all too well is Dhanapol "Oak" Marprasert, chef-owner of acclaimed Queens, New York restaurant Kam Rai Thai. Speaking with Chowhound exclusively, he expressed enthusiasm about using different curry pastes to coat meats and vegetables. "Many home cooks think of Thai curry paste only for soups and stews, but it's a secret weapon on the grill," he said, adding, "When used as a wet rub, the paste builds a savory crust, locking in juices while adding layers of spice, herbs, and aroma."

Considering the often lenghthy ingredient lists in Thai curry paste, like chiles, garlic, lemongrass, galangal, makrut lime, shrimp paste, coriander, and more, using them this way can add some serious complexity to your 'cue. Luckily, Marprasert has some pointers on how to pair these powerful seasonings with your grill ingredients. For pork, (like his signature grilled pork jowl), red curry paste rules. In fact, red is quite the all-rounder, working with most meats, including chicken, beef, and lamb — its comparative spiciness pairs with intense meaty flavors. For slightly more delicate green curry, stick to chicken and seafood, plus vegetables like eggplant or cauliflower. Even milder, yellow curry goes well with lighter items like seafood and veggies, Marprasert advises.