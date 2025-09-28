Is Curry Powder A Good Substitute For Curry Paste?

The subject of curry is a large topic, as there are many types of curry found throughout the world, all having their own unique spin and method of cooking. There are also different types of spice mixes used in curry, including various blends of curry powder and curry paste. You might wonder if you can use curry powder to replace curry paste if you plan to make the dish at home. Aom Srisuk, executive chef and owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine (@goodcatchnola on Instagram) and Pomelo in New Orleans, Louisiana, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her knowledge of curry, including whether or not curry powder and paste are interchangeable.

In short, according to Srisuk, there's no effective way to directly substitute curry powder for curry paste. "With Thai curry pastes, we often start by frying the paste in oil (or in some cases, heating coconut milk first, then stirring in curry paste). Curry powder would not be a reasonable substitute for this," Srisuk said.

Curry powder is a complex blend of spices, generally consisting of a blend of turmeric, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, and fenugreek. However, it comes in numerous varieties depending on the country it is from and even the household that prepares it. When used in Thai cooking, there's a big difference between powder and paste. "Curry powder is a blend of only dry spices. Thai curry paste includes a blend of fresh herbs (such as chilis, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaf, etc.), pounded together with some dry spices," Srisuk explained.