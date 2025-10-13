The Cheap Fish You Should Probably Avoid At All Costs

The price of everything is rising these days, and seafood is no exception. Many of us are forfeiting wild salmon and halibut for cheaper alternatives, and one of the options you may come across in your search is Asian carp. An umbrella term used to refer to bighead, black, grass, and silver carp, this fish is cheap but not so readily available in grocery stores. If you do happen to come across Asian carp, though, it's probably in your best interest to avoid it.

The Asian carp is an invasive species of fish that poses serious ecological threats to the marine ecosystems that it is found in. It was introduced to the U.S. in the 1970's to help clean out weeds in aquaculture pens, chosen for the task because of their voracious appetites (these fish can consume up to 40% of their body weight in day). Since then, flooding and accidental releases have resulted in carp entering the wild and wreaking havoc on native populations.

Scientists and local officials have been trying to curb the exploding population for years, including a campaign in Illinois to try and encourage people to eat more of them (but whether or not this is helpful remains to be seen). It is possible that the more people eat Asian carp, the more the population will decline. However, it's also possible that if people are encouraged to eat Asian carp, it might end up backfiring and create a demand for more.