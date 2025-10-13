The Cheap Fish You Should Probably Avoid At All Costs
The price of everything is rising these days, and seafood is no exception. Many of us are forfeiting wild salmon and halibut for cheaper alternatives, and one of the options you may come across in your search is Asian carp. An umbrella term used to refer to bighead, black, grass, and silver carp, this fish is cheap but not so readily available in grocery stores. If you do happen to come across Asian carp, though, it's probably in your best interest to avoid it.
The Asian carp is an invasive species of fish that poses serious ecological threats to the marine ecosystems that it is found in. It was introduced to the U.S. in the 1970's to help clean out weeds in aquaculture pens, chosen for the task because of their voracious appetites (these fish can consume up to 40% of their body weight in day). Since then, flooding and accidental releases have resulted in carp entering the wild and wreaking havoc on native populations.
Scientists and local officials have been trying to curb the exploding population for years, including a campaign in Illinois to try and encourage people to eat more of them (but whether or not this is helpful remains to be seen). It is possible that the more people eat Asian carp, the more the population will decline. However, it's also possible that if people are encouraged to eat Asian carp, it might end up backfiring and create a demand for more.
Affordable white fish alternatives
Asian carp may be enticing to some because of the mild white meat, but they are also a notoriously bony fish, making them awkward to eat and even a potential health risk for choking. There are several options for less bony, white fish alternatives, which are popular choices when making fish casseroles or pies where you don't want the strong fish flavor to overpower your meal.
The obvious options are cod and haddock, which are known for their mild flavor and flaky meat, making them the number one choices to make fish and chips. However, you might want to avoid opting for Atlantic cod due concerns regarding sustainability, and haddock because of its steadily-rising cost. Atlantic cod populations have diminished due to overfishing in the past, so make sure to purchase Pacific wild-caught cod instead. Better yet, save a few dollars and go for cod's less popular cousin, hake. Hake is an excellent choice for affordable, white fish meat with a milder, less sweet flavor than Asian carp (and without all the bones). Another excellent swap for them is pollock. Pollock is significantly more cost-effective, coming in at a price point that's 25 to 30% lower than cod.