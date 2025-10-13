The Absolute Best Mason Jar To Use For Homemade Pickles
Pickles are easy enough to buy at the grocery store. But, if you're a pickle fan and have never made them yourself, then you're missing out on one of the easiest and most flavorful snacks. Homemade pickles let you control the crunch, the pickle type, and the flavor, yet they're so simple to make — just make sure you add a little tea into the mix. But, if you plan to can them yourself, pay attention to the type of Mason jar you use.
"Most people are inclined to opt for wide-mouth jars when making pickles that are destined for the canning pot, but this is where narrower regular-mouth jars are super useful, even if they are a little fussier to fill," Marisa McClellan, creator of Food in Jars, a website dedicated to canning, pickling, and home preserving recipes, exclusively told us. McClellan explains that the curves at the top of the jar are perfect for making sure the pickles stay in place and remain submerged in liquid. "The shoulders of the jars allow you to tuck cucumbers, beans, or okra pods into the space below those shoulders," which ultimately helps the vegetables remain submerged in the liquid.
The Mason jar you should use depends on the method
While narrow-mouth jars are great for keeping the vegetables covered, it isn't necessary to go out and buy some if you only have the wide-mouthed ones. "For those times when you are just making a small batch of pickles for the fridge, use whatever jar you have handy," Marisa McClellan said, suggesting that even old marinara sauce jars would do the trick.
If you're home-canning vinegar pickles, though, watch out for jars with exposed metal lids; the vinegar's acidity can cause damage to the lid. "For fridge pickles, just use lids that don't have any exposed metal, as the vinegar in your pickling liquid can cause rust and deterioration." Finally, if you're using the water bath method for sealed canning, use lids that are canning-safe. The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends threaded, self-sealing lids.