The Absolute Best Mason Jar To Use For Homemade Pickles

Pickles are easy enough to buy at the grocery store. But, if you're a pickle fan and have never made them yourself, then you're missing out on one of the easiest and most flavorful snacks. Homemade pickles let you control the crunch, the pickle type, and the flavor, yet they're so simple to make — just make sure you add a little tea into the mix. But, if you plan to can them yourself, pay attention to the type of Mason jar you use.

"Most people are inclined to opt for wide-mouth jars when making pickles that are destined for the canning pot, but this is where narrower regular-mouth jars are super useful, even if they are a little fussier to fill," Marisa McClellan, creator of Food in Jars, a website dedicated to canning, pickling, and home preserving recipes, exclusively told us. McClellan explains that the curves at the top of the jar are perfect for making sure the pickles stay in place and remain submerged in liquid. "The shoulders of the jars allow you to tuck cucumbers, beans, or okra pods into the space below those shoulders," which ultimately helps the vegetables remain submerged in the liquid.