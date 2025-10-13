For A Next-Level Savory Cocktail, Break Out Your Favorite Marinade

There are always some interesting new flavors to try when it comes to cocktails, some better than others. But it's really all a matter of taste. If you like things on the sweet side, you might want to add some sweet tea to your bourbon or learn how to make simple syrup for a quick and easy dash of sweetness. If you lean savory, a little beef broth can transform your bloody mary. And for a twist that you may have never tried, one that often blends the two flavors, you should try adding a bit of marinade to kick up the savory content of your cocktails.

For some advice on using marinades in your cocktails, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Molly Horn is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. Horn tells us there are a few variables to consider before diving into the marinade cocktail game. She says, "Traditional mixers are tailored to pair perfectly with spirits, especially when it comes to balance and 'the usual' drinking tastes, like sweet and sour."

She says that, because marinades have much more concentrated flavor and more salt, you'll need to use them sparingly in your cocktails. "That being said," she adds, "they are extremely flavorful and therefore make very unique additions to your cocktail repertoire, and when paired with the right (complementary) spirit, they can completely change the profile of your everyday go-to beverage."