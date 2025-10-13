For A Next-Level Savory Cocktail, Break Out Your Favorite Marinade
There are always some interesting new flavors to try when it comes to cocktails, some better than others. But it's really all a matter of taste. If you like things on the sweet side, you might want to add some sweet tea to your bourbon or learn how to make simple syrup for a quick and easy dash of sweetness. If you lean savory, a little beef broth can transform your bloody mary. And for a twist that you may have never tried, one that often blends the two flavors, you should try adding a bit of marinade to kick up the savory content of your cocktails.
For some advice on using marinades in your cocktails, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Molly Horn is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. Horn tells us there are a few variables to consider before diving into the marinade cocktail game. She says, "Traditional mixers are tailored to pair perfectly with spirits, especially when it comes to balance and 'the usual' drinking tastes, like sweet and sour."
She says that, because marinades have much more concentrated flavor and more salt, you'll need to use them sparingly in your cocktails. "That being said," she adds, "they are extremely flavorful and therefore make very unique additions to your cocktail repertoire, and when paired with the right (complementary) spirit, they can completely change the profile of your everyday go-to beverage."
Some expert advice on how to use marinades in your cocktails
To ensure you're not adding too much overpowering marinade flavor, Molly Horn recommends mixing the base cocktail first (without ice), then adding just a touch of your marinade to see how it tastes. She explains that "if the cocktail is out of balance pre-dilution — aka before you shake it — then it will be out of balance after dilution." She recommends adding a bit of marinade at a time until it's just slightly too intense because it will mellow significantly when you shake it.
When it comes to interesting marinade add-ons, Horn takes us beyond mere salty soy sauce into more complex flavors. She says savory gins, like Edinburgh Seaside or Gin Mare, go great with umami flavors, like a garlic-herb marinade or teriyaki, "and would be complemented by the added depth and complexity, rather than overwhelmed. Try adding a splash to a G&T or a classic 2:1 martini." While it may sound unusual in a gin and tonic, the added flavor may tamp down the brightness a bit, but will hit all five tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami.
If you like the savory, spicy, somewhat sweet flavor of a jerk marinade, Horn recommends using it in a classic margarita. She likes earthy, herbaceous brands, like Casa Noble and Cuco X, because they can stand up to the bold flavors. Finally, Horn says "a bloody Mary with a spicy vodka — especially a rye-based one like Belvedere — would work great with any of your favorite marinades!" So, before you head to the liquor cabinet, take a look in the cupboard or fridge and pull out your favorite marinade.