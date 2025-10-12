This Expensive Kentucky Bourbon Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Absolute Favorites

The late chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain was no snob when it came to food. He had some controversial food takes, like his love of Waffle House and his belief that fast food mac and cheese is fantastic. When it came to Kentucky bourbon, on the other hand, he did have some high-end tastes. In fact, one of his absolute favorites boasts some incredibly pricey bottles and includes some rare picks that you'd be lucky to find.

It's Old Fitzgerald, which officially dates back to the 1880s and is still made today. But it wasn't just any bottle of Old Fitzgerald he loved. Bourdain had a thing for Very Very Old Fitzgerald, a limited series of bottlings only put out from the early 1960s through the 1980s that today can cost thousands of dollars. For example, in September 2025, one extremely rare bottle went for more than $100,000. Still, Bourdain knew what he liked. "My favorite Kentucky bourbon? Very Very Old Fitzgerald, that's some nice stuff," Bourdain wrote in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) post in 2016. "If you were to present me with a bottle of very very very very very old Fitzgerald, I don't know if it exists, but man that's good."