As Alice Waters, chef and restaurateur, famously waxed: "Everything tastes better with butter," which certainly applies to bread pudding. You can use different types of bread for this sumptuous delight, ranging from milk bread to challah or brioche, and some even swear by using extra Texas Roadhouse rolls. Whichever carbs tickle your fancy, bread pudding is a great vehicle for leftover bread as the slightly stale structure of yesterday's loaves holds up well to being doused with custard. This way, you don't end up with a mushy mess.

With sliced bread in hand, butter each piece before cutting or tearing it into smaller — but still chunky — pieces and resting them in your baking dish. Ina Garten is a fan of Cabot butter, but any good butter will do. Quickly whisk together milk, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and some cinnamon or nutmeg to taste, before pouring over the waiting bread. It is key to let the custard soak into the bread for at least an hour before baking, but many recommend letting it sit in the refrigerator overnight to give the bread enough time to fully absorb the mixture. About an hour in the oven is all it takes before you tuck into this scrummy British take on bread pudding.