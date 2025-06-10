Texas Roadhouse Fans Swear By This Sweet Leftover Hack For Their Rolls
It's hard to argue that Texas Roadhouse rolls taste delicious. While the chain was made famous for its high-quality steak cuts at affordable prices, the rolls have a special place in the hearts of its consumers, and people are regularly coming up with new ways to enjoy them. Next time you have some of those fluffy rolls left over from dinner, try turning them into bread pudding for a sweet dessert.
Bread pudding is best with day-old bread, making this is the perfect use for leftover rolls from the night before. It's essentially just bread soaked and baked in a custard-like mixture made from eggs and milk, and sweetened with ingredients like white sugar and vanilla extract. Since Texas Roadhouse rolls already have a subtle sweetness to them, they make an excellent base. Be sure to cut the rolls into cubes before baking, and don't be afraid to purchase a few extra rolls to take home if you don't have too many left over.
Other ways to use leftover Texas Roadhouse rolls
Bread pudding is a fun, easy way to avoid wasting leftover Texas Roadhouse rolls, but if you're not a fan of the dessert or want to make something more savory than sweet, there are a few other ways to ensure these don't go uneaten. For one more sweet treat, try toasting them and drizzling them with a cinnamon-sugar butter — slightly sweeter than the chain's classic cinnamon honey butter — for an easy take on cinnamon rolls. You can even whip up some cinnamon roll glaze with powdered sugar, butter, and milk.
For a savory take, toast the rolls, but instead of adding cinnamon-sugar butter, top them with garlic butter. You can also add freshly grated Parmesan to the tops of the rolls before toasting them for more flavor. Or, slice the rolls in half, toast them with a little butter, and use them as slider buns for anything from meatball Parm sliders to cheeseburger sliders. Bonus flavor points if you add garlic butter to the top of the slider rolls, too.