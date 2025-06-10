Texas Roadhouse Fans Swear By This Sweet Leftover Hack For Their Rolls

It's hard to argue that Texas Roadhouse rolls taste delicious. While the chain was made famous for its high-quality steak cuts at affordable prices, the rolls have a special place in the hearts of its consumers, and people are regularly coming up with new ways to enjoy them. Next time you have some of those fluffy rolls left over from dinner, try turning them into bread pudding for a sweet dessert.

Bread pudding is best with day-old bread, making this is the perfect use for leftover rolls from the night before. It's essentially just bread soaked and baked in a custard-like mixture made from eggs and milk, and sweetened with ingredients like white sugar and vanilla extract. Since Texas Roadhouse rolls already have a subtle sweetness to them, they make an excellent base. Be sure to cut the rolls into cubes before baking, and don't be afraid to purchase a few extra rolls to take home if you don't have too many left over.