Good-quality recipes start with good-quality ingredients. Celebrity chef Ina Garten knows this all too well, often suggesting "good olive oil" or "good mayonnaise" in her ingredients lists in order to make a recipe as tasty as possible — and The Barefoot Contessa has quite a list of favorite ingredient brands. For instance, when it comes to good butter, she revealed to fans of her website that she relies on one well-churned choice: Cabot.

Apparently, Garten isn't the only one who trusts Vermont-based Cabot's flavor and texture. In July 2025, Cabot's Extra Creamy Premium Salted Butter, and its unsalted counterpart, placed first in their categories at the American Cheese Society awards. Cabot's standard salted and unsalted butters both took second place, suggesting this brand knows how to do butter. The main thing that sets Cabot's extra creamy version apart from other butters is its fat content; it contains 83% butterfat, whereas most American brands contain just 80%. That extra bit of butterfat gives it a creamier edge, ultimately making it closer to a European-style butter — and connoisseurs like Garten notice the difference.