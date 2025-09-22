We Can See Why Ina Garten Loves This Butter Brand
Good-quality recipes start with good-quality ingredients. Celebrity chef Ina Garten knows this all too well, often suggesting "good olive oil" or "good mayonnaise" in her ingredients lists in order to make a recipe as tasty as possible — and The Barefoot Contessa has quite a list of favorite ingredient brands. For instance, when it comes to good butter, she revealed to fans of her website that she relies on one well-churned choice: Cabot.
Apparently, Garten isn't the only one who trusts Vermont-based Cabot's flavor and texture. In July 2025, Cabot's Extra Creamy Premium Salted Butter, and its unsalted counterpart, placed first in their categories at the American Cheese Society awards. Cabot's standard salted and unsalted butters both took second place, suggesting this brand knows how to do butter. The main thing that sets Cabot's extra creamy version apart from other butters is its fat content; it contains 83% butterfat, whereas most American brands contain just 80%. That extra bit of butterfat gives it a creamier edge, ultimately making it closer to a European-style butter — and connoisseurs like Garten notice the difference.
Cabot's butter is accessible to all home cooks
Yes, its flavor and texture are worth splurging for, but you don't have to. Cabot butter is available at most grocery stores and specialty food stores — no special shopping trip or shipping fees required. It's also relatively reasonably priced, with a two-pack retailing for about $3.19 in some cases, though prices will vary depending on where you shop.
When discussing good butter on Reddit, consumers consistently shout out Cabot, calling out its apparently quality and taste. Even Cabot's whipped butter has won online shoppers over. However, Chowhound's butter ranking suggested that Cabot's standard salted butter may be a bit too salty for some.
The brand did face a recall in April 2025 after the product contained elevated coliform levels, though the FDA classified the recall as Class III, meaning it was "not likely to cause adverse health consequences." More than 1,700 pounds of the butter was recalled and temporarily removed from store shelves, but it's back for sale today.