The Crescent Roll Shortcut That Makes Chicken Pot Pie A Breeze

Comforting, tasty, and particularly delicious during the chilly months of the year, chicken pot pie is a go-to meal for many. While there are plenty of excellent premade options on the market, there's nothing quite like making a chicken pot pie from scratch. The process of creating the perfect crust, however, can be a bit trying. Whether you're going for a laminated puff pastry dough or you're chilling butter to create a pie crust base and topping, developing a flaky crust that perfectly complements the chicken and veggies in your pot pie can take some time. Thankfully, there's an easier solution: It's as simple as picking up a tube or two of premade crescent roll dough from the refrigerated section of the grocery store.

There are a few different ways to go about making a chicken pot pie using refrigerated crescent roll dough. You can do a blind bake if you want to have a bottom crust; simply lay your crescent dough out on the bottom of the dish into which you're going to pour your chicken pot pie filling, bake it until it's golden brown, then move forward with the rest of your recipe. You can also forgo the bottom crust to make it even easier; simply layer pieces of refrigerated crescent roll dough on top of your chicken and vegetable mix to create a super-satisfying top layer to your pot pie.