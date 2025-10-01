This NYC Pizzeria Was Crowned 'Best In The World' By Italians

New York City is best known as the city that never sleeps, but if you're sleeping on its pizza, then you're doing it wrong. Locals will tell you it's the best pizza destination in the country, though there's always been some pushback from others in places like Connecticut, New Jersey, and Chicago. However, the jury is in, and in 2024, New York's Una Pizza Napoletana was named the best pizza in the world by 50 Top Pizza, an Italian online guide that annually ranks the best pizzas around the globe. The restaurant also happens to be one of Andrew Zimmern's favorites for the dish.

The Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant, owned by chef Anthony Mangieri, beat out two Italy pizzerias that tied for second place, as well as a Tokyo pizzeria that was crowned third. Mangieri, who previously sat down with Chowhound to talk about the biggest pizza-making mistakes, has been in the business for decades. He opened the original Una Pizza Napoletana in New Jersey in 1996, later moving it to Manhattan in 2004, then to San Francisco in 2010, and ultimately back to the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2018. Mangieri has certainly zeroed in on his craft — if you stop by for a visit, you'd better like pizza, as it's the only item on the menu, with the exception of two snack-like appetizers (olives and roasted peppers) and a couple of desserts (a seasonal gelato and fresh fruit sorbetto).