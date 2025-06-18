Here's What A $1 Vs $250 Pizza Slice Gets You In NYC

There's no doubt that the multicultural cornucopia of food choices is enough of a reason to visit New York City. You can find any food, from any part of the world, here. But there's only one food you really must try when traveling to the iconic city: a slice of pizza. While you might be able to find a slice on every corner, the hardest part is going to be finding the best. From the cheapest $1 slice to the most expensive, a shocking $250, we're going to break down what each price point gets you.

But first — why do so many people claim New York pizza is the best in the world? For starters, New York pizza culture originates from Italian immigrants. Lombardi's Pizzeria, named for Gennaro Lombardi, is often credited as the city's (and the country's) first pizzeria, opening in 1905. While some have disputed its claim to fame, attributing the achievement to Giovanni Albano's pizzeria operating as early as 1894, these first New York pizzas were all inspired by Neapolitan pizza, cooked in coal ovens and sold by the whole pie. Over time, the city developed its own style and variations while still maintaining the food's traditional origins.

Now, the famous dough. Many credit NYC's mineral-rich tap water for giving the crust its signature chew. The method is also important: Good pizza should have hand-stretched dough. While taste is subjective, most agree that New York style pizza should be uncomplicated, featuring quality ingredients. The tomato sauce should be simple and fresh, and mozzarella is no doubt the top choice for cheese. The pizza should be baked in extremely hot ovens that crisp the bottom while keeping the top layer of cheese bubbly and soft.