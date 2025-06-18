Here's What A $1 Vs $250 Pizza Slice Gets You In NYC
There's no doubt that the multicultural cornucopia of food choices is enough of a reason to visit New York City. You can find any food, from any part of the world, here. But there's only one food you really must try when traveling to the iconic city: a slice of pizza. While you might be able to find a slice on every corner, the hardest part is going to be finding the best. From the cheapest $1 slice to the most expensive, a shocking $250, we're going to break down what each price point gets you.
But first — why do so many people claim New York pizza is the best in the world? For starters, New York pizza culture originates from Italian immigrants. Lombardi's Pizzeria, named for Gennaro Lombardi, is often credited as the city's (and the country's) first pizzeria, opening in 1905. While some have disputed its claim to fame, attributing the achievement to Giovanni Albano's pizzeria operating as early as 1894, these first New York pizzas were all inspired by Neapolitan pizza, cooked in coal ovens and sold by the whole pie. Over time, the city developed its own style and variations while still maintaining the food's traditional origins.
Now, the famous dough. Many credit NYC's mineral-rich tap water for giving the crust its signature chew. The method is also important: Good pizza should have hand-stretched dough. While taste is subjective, most agree that New York style pizza should be uncomplicated, featuring quality ingredients. The tomato sauce should be simple and fresh, and mozzarella is no doubt the top choice for cheese. The pizza should be baked in extremely hot ovens that crisp the bottom while keeping the top layer of cheese bubbly and soft.
Can you still get a $1 pizza slice in New York City?
It's a tale as old as time: If you had four quarters or a crumpled-up George Washington in your pocket, you could buy yourself a slice in NYC. Some $1 pizza slices were bad, others were pretty decent — but no matter the quality, it was a hot, satisfying meal.
That's at least how it has traditionally been in NYC, but this is when rent, ingredients, and labor costs were much lower. Now, with inflation and the rising cost of food, is the $1 pizza slice still possible? Yes — there are certainly some spots still serving up $1 slices, but as the r/FoodNYC subreddit warns, they're not going to be the best. One user writes, "There's two across the street from each other at Willoughby and Jay in Brooklyn, and they both taste like you paid $1." Another advises, "If you see the [$1 pizza] sign, keep walking."
The $1 pizza slice seems to be inching toward extinction. For example, a dependable NYC chain called 2 Bros. Pizza had to put a stop to its $1 slices, raising the price to $1.50 in 2023. In 2025, it seems $1.50 is the new $1 slice. Some pizzerias manage to uphold the tradition, and the $1 NYC pizza slice map hosted by Slicemap.com shows you where to find cheap slices. There are some lowly rated ones, but also some solid choices, like 99 Cents Fresh Pizza, which gets 4.4 stars out of 5. For $1, expect a minimalist slice with just sauce and cheese — other toppings will cost more
Is a $250 slice of pizza actually worth it?
Now we'll hop to the complete other end of the spectrum. You don't need to try a $250 slice of pizza — the whole pie costs $2,000 — to know that this price point is completely unnecessary if you're just looking for a quick bite to eat. Pizza is a food of the masses, but if you have expensive taste and the bank account to back it up, then this gourmet slice may be for you. With that said, where do you find a slice of pizza that costs as much as one's grocery budget for the month?
You'll have to head to Industry Kitchen at the eastern edge of the Financial District in Lower Manhattan for this pricey lunch. If you were wondering, yes, the restaurant is close to Wall Street. While most NYC pizzerias boast being able to serve you up a slice in 10 seconds, it's required to order the "Guinness World Record 24K Pizza" at least 48 hours in advance.
Instead of classic mozzarella, the pizza features a squid ink dough and is topped with Stilton blue cheese and decorated with foie gras, black truffle, and Platinum Osetra caviar. To justify the price tag, there are, of course, 24k gold leaves that adorn the pie. The reason there's a 48-hour order requirement is that these ingredients are flown in fresh from around the world. If it's not expensive enough for you, there's an optional add-on of Alams Caviar for $700, bringing the price per slice up to $337.
The price sweet spot for good pizza in NYC
Most of us are not going to be opting for a $250 slice, and you'll likely want to avoid any poor-quality $1 slices. In 2025, the average pizza slice lies somewhere at the price point of $3 to $5. With most ingredients used to make pizza facing inflation over the past few years, plus minimum wage increases in the state, the price per pizza slice increase is unfortunate, but understandable.
With only a few bucks, you'll still get decent pizza — it's not the cheapest, and it's not gourmet, but just right. This will be the cost for the more basic pizzas, like plain cheese, margherita, and pepperoni. For a greater diversity of toppings, expect to pay a bit more. If you're looking for a recommendation, consider two of Bobby Flay's favorite spots in New York City: Joe's Pizza and Scarr's Pizza.