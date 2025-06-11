If You See This Kitchen Appliance At Costco, Avoid Buying It At All Costs

Even without considering its legendary food court, Costco has several must-buy items that make a membership to the warehouse chain worthwhile. However, the megastore does fall short in a few categories, like these Costco frozen shrimp that we suggest you avoid. Buying an expensive sub-par kitchen appliance is far worse than getting a bad package of shrimp, though. In Chowhound's rundown of kitchen appliances to avoid buying at Costco, we looked at reviews to figure out exactly where customers are having trouble with their large-ticket purchases. One of the more problematic pricey items that came up was the Samsung 24-Inch 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher with Auto Release and Linear Wash.

While this specific model of Samsung dishwasher is no longer available for purchase on the Costco website, there is a good possibility there are are still some units lurking in the aisles in brick-and-mortar warehouses. We advise steering clear of them.

While its name promises a lot, this appliance fails to deliver on many of them. As if that wasn't bad enough, customers also had trouble with getting it installed and repaired, with some being left with a dead dishwasher or having to pay hefty uninstallation fees within a few months of purchasing it. While installation woes could be a Costco-specific issue, reviews on other store platforms like Best Buy also echo the appliance's inconsistent cleaning and drying performance. Long-term users have also pointed to Samsung dishwashers having a relatively short lifespan, often developing issues within a few years.