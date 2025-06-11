If You See This Kitchen Appliance At Costco, Avoid Buying It At All Costs
Even without considering its legendary food court, Costco has several must-buy items that make a membership to the warehouse chain worthwhile. However, the megastore does fall short in a few categories, like these Costco frozen shrimp that we suggest you avoid. Buying an expensive sub-par kitchen appliance is far worse than getting a bad package of shrimp, though. In Chowhound's rundown of kitchen appliances to avoid buying at Costco, we looked at reviews to figure out exactly where customers are having trouble with their large-ticket purchases. One of the more problematic pricey items that came up was the Samsung 24-Inch 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher with Auto Release and Linear Wash.
While this specific model of Samsung dishwasher is no longer available for purchase on the Costco website, there is a good possibility there are are still some units lurking in the aisles in brick-and-mortar warehouses. We advise steering clear of them.
While its name promises a lot, this appliance fails to deliver on many of them. As if that wasn't bad enough, customers also had trouble with getting it installed and repaired, with some being left with a dead dishwasher or having to pay hefty uninstallation fees within a few months of purchasing it. While installation woes could be a Costco-specific issue, reviews on other store platforms like Best Buy also echo the appliance's inconsistent cleaning and drying performance. Long-term users have also pointed to Samsung dishwashers having a relatively short lifespan, often developing issues within a few years.
This Samsung dishwasher's varying reviews make it a risky purchase
On paper, this dishwasher has a lot going for it, including the low noise feature, an additional third rack, and an automatic opening door. Several glowing reviews cite these features, so there are buyers who are satisfied with their purchase. However, it's the significant number of negative reviews that make this appliance a risky purchase. While one can make allowances for a few critical reviews, this Samsung dishwasher has a large number of them across multiple platforms.
The biggest issue seems to be that of longevity and reliability. Customers have reported that their dishwashers stop functioning after two or three years. Others have faced issues much sooner, with the dishwasher developing leaks after just a few washes. In fact, leakage is one of the most widely reported problems of the Samsung 24-In. 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher. A few reviews also mention the automatic door not opening as it should once the wash cycle is finished.
There's a very similar Samsung dishwasher in the Bespoke line that includes most of the same attractive features as this dud. It hasn't racked up any reviews from Costco shoppers yet, but Best Buy reviewers are already citing problems with leaking and premature breakdowns. Time will tell if these negative reviews increase to the same proportions as the standard Samsung dishwasher.
Perhaps most frustrating for many buyers is inadequate redressal of their issues, even when this appliance, which costs upward of $700, develops issues well within its warranty. If you do end up buying a dishwasher or other large appliance from Costco, make sure to follow all the company's guidelines so the installation is done smoothly. It's also worth taking a careful look at the warranty and return policies in case you face issues like many other buyers.